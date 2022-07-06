Contrasting Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) & Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sprinklr alerts:

30.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Symbotic shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sprinklr and Symbotic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60 Symbotic 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sprinklr currently has a consensus price target of $17.07, indicating a potential upside of 54.71%. Symbotic has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Symbotic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sprinklr and Symbotic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $492.39 million 5.78 -$111.47 million ($0.55) -20.05 Symbotic N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprinklr.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -23.69% -21.64% -12.77% Symbotic N/A N/A -17.75%

Summary

Symbotic beats Sprinklr on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Symbotic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.