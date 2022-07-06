Contrasting Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Viant Technology alerts:

14.5% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viant Technology and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43% ZW Data Action Technologies -8.92% -19.09% -12.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and ZW Data Action Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.41 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -8.11 ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.36 -$2.75 million ($0.12) -3.98

ZW Data Action Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZW Data Action Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Viant Technology has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viant Technology and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 185.81%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

Viant Technology beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as strategic corporation management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.