Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,396 Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned 1.25% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEMQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1,020.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 110,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 100,226 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 1,394.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 381,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after buying an additional 700,324 shares during the period.

KEMQ stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

