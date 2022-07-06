Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,359 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

