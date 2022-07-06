Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.08. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

