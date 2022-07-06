Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

