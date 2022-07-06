Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 32,932 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.
VRP opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.