Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 32,932 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

VRP opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

