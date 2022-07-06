Cooper Financial Group Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,789,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,286,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,325,000 after purchasing an additional 344,238 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

