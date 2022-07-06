Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $1,143,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

