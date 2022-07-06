Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 58,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,942,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $397.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its 200-day moving average is $518.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

