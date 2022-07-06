Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $397.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its 200-day moving average is $518.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

