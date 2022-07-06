Couchbase (BASE) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) is one of 413 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Couchbase to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Couchbase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Couchbase and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 2 7 0 2.78 Couchbase Competitors 1596 10964 23708 518 2.63

Couchbase presently has a consensus price target of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 54.17%. Given Couchbase’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Couchbase has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -48.65% -33.71% -22.90% Couchbase Competitors -30.95% -63.02% -7.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Couchbase and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $123.54 million -$58.23 million -6.16 Couchbase Competitors $1.72 billion $247.96 million -44,066.16

Couchbase’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

