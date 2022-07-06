Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $856,225 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

