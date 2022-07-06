Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Crane worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NYSE:CR opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

