CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

CRSP opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $155.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

