Critical Contrast: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Glory Star New Media Group and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 496.94%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.38 $35.29 million N/A N/A Versus Systems $770,000.00 6.67 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.60

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98%

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

