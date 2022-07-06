Critical Survey: Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -18.68% Omnitek Engineering -4.82% -1.98% -4.27%

This table compares Cepton and Omnitek Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering $1.10 million 1.04 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omnitek Engineering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cepton and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 1 3 0 2.75 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cepton presently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 651.49%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Volatility and Risk

Cepton has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cepton beats Omnitek Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Omnitek Engineering (Get Rating)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

