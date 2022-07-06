Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Update

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $181.33. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

