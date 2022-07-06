Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Up 0.6%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 1,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $4.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown ElectroKinetics ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.