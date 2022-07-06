Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $61.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 21.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,152,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
