Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $61.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 21.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,152,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $33.97 on Friday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.