CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSGS stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.76.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

