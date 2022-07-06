CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.35. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

