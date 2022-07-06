Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Data Knights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

