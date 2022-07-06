Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. 10,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 31,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.
