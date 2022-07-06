Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $287.71

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $287.71 and last traded at $292.13, with a volume of 2147704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.63.
DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.14 and its 200 day moving average is $372.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
