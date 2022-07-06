Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $287.71

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $287.71 and last traded at $292.13, with a volume of 2147704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.63.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.14 and its 200 day moving average is $372.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.