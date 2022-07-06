Delta Air Lines (DAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Delta Air Lines has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.