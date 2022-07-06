Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Down 2%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.86. 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Get Democracy International Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 3.78% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.