Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €15.00 to €13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 9353042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

DB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.02) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.