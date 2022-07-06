Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

