Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Shares Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 7,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

