DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.