Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $468.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

