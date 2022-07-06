DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DocGo by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.