Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.45.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

DLMAF stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

