Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

TSE DOL opened at C$76.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

