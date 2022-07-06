Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 424.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.7% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

