Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 405,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DPRO opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.75. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 million and a PE ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Draganfly had a net margin of 254.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPRO. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Draganfly by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

