Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 2,500 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.22. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 847,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 50,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

