DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 430 to GBX 420. The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.12) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

