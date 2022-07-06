DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Alina Kessel Purchases 7,000 Shares

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Alina Kessel purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($22,886.90).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. DS Smith Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 265.40 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 334.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

SMDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.18) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 496.71 ($6.01).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

