DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of DXC opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

