Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 233.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

