e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Trevor Mervyn Jones Purchases 43,913 Shares

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 43,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £7,465.21 ($9,039.97).
Shares of LON:ETX opened at GBX 16.48 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.78 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 19.31 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.13. e-therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.48 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 49.50 ($0.60).
