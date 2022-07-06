Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

JNJ stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

