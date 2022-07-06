EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $194.90 Average PT from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

