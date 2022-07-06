Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 7,242 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EW opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

