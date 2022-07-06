Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,567 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,015.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

