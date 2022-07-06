Elementis (LON:ELM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.95

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.95 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 98.05 ($1.19), with a volume of 682641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.30 ($1.21).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.30. The firm has a market cap of £587.58 million and a PE ratio of 326.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.