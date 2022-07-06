Elementis (LON:ELM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.95

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.95 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 98.05 ($1.19), with a volume of 682641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.30 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.30. The firm has a market cap of £587.58 million and a PE ratio of 326.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

