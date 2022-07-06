Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,905,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

