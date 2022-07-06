Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $546.77 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

